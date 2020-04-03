Over 100 arrested in Sindh for violating lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic

LARKANA: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested over 100 people for violating lockdown in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, as many as 100 people were arrested for violating lockdown from different cities of the province since morning.

Police arrested over 50 people in Larkana and seized several motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the deployment of police and Rangers has been increased in Karachi amid complete lockdown orders of Sindh government in the province from 12 pm till 3:30 pm today (Friday.

The Sindh government has notified complete lockdown in the province from 12 in the noon till 3:30 pm amid coronavirus outbreak in the province.

Read more: Sindh govt supports Centre’s decision to extend lockdown to April 14

Strict action will be taken against the violators, the notification issued by the Sindh home department reads.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabhi Memon has advised people of the city to stay at their homes and avoid violating the lockdown, else strict action will be taken in accordance with the law.

n a statement issued on Thursday night, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had announced the enforcement of a province-wide complete lockdown from 12 noon to 3:30 pm on Friday (today).

Comments

comments