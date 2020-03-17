Over 150 passengers possessing paper visa offloaded from UAE flights

KARACHI: More than 150 passengers possessing paper visa of United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been offloaded from the flights following the refusal of the airlines due to travel restrictions imposed in view of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Under the travel restrictions imposed by the UAE government on all flights from Pakistan, the passengers possessing paper visa or visit visa were barred from entering into the country.

Sources said around 90 people were willing to travel through Emirates airline and 60 others were ready to depart from Air Arabia flights to Dubai. However, the airlines have rejected to issue boarding passes to the passengers with e-visas in light of the travel ban came into effect to contain coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the directives for travel restrictions had been issued to airport authorities which allows only those passengers from Pakistan to travel to UAE destinations holding ’employment visa endorsed on passport and holding Iqamma.’

The notification also read, “Other Nationality holder passports are allowed to travel in UAE who are entitled entry on arrival.”

On March 16, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens for an indefinite period.

Islamabad embassy of the UAE, in a statement, has announced the suspension of issuance of visa till the next orders.

The embassy will issue visas only to those holding diplomatic passport, the diplomatic mission said. The mission will not issue the visa on a general Pakistani passport, the statement added. The decision does not apply to persons who have already got visas before the effective date, the statement said.

The Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship of the UAE has said that the move was taken as a precautionary measure being initiated by the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and is in response to the World Health Organisation declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, which makes travel at this point dangerous.

