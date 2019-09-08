Over 163,000 Pakistani Hujjaj returned safely home, thus far

ISLAMABAD: Over 163,000 Pakistani Hujjaj out of a total of two hundred thousand have so far returned home after performing the obligation of hajj.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement that over 67,000 Hujjaj have already reached Madina Munawwara for leaving home after eight days stay there.

The post hajj flight operation would continue from Jeddah and Madina Airports to 10 Pakistani airports till 15th of this month.

Read More: Repatriation of Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan continues

Earlier on August 21, Over 14,000 pilgrims have returned to Pakistan after performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the reports, 9,000 pilgrims of government Hajj scheme and 5,000 others under private Hajj scheme landed at various airports in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, around 3,000 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Medina after performing Hajj, where they will stay for eight days to offer prayers in Prophet’s Mosque and visit the shrine of the Holy Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him] to pay homage.

The flight operation will soon commence from Medina airport as well, said sources.

Hajj flight operation for repatriation of Pakistani pilgrims to their homeland will conclude on September 15.

Read More: Flight carrying 207 Hajj pilgrims lands at Lahore airport

Earlier on August 18, a flight of private airline had landed at the Lahore Airport carrying 207 Hajj pilgrims from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Hujjaj were warmly welcomed at the airport by the authorities of religious ministry.

Earlier, PIA’s first post-Hajj flight PK-8702 with 166 pilgrims on board had landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. The flight was departed from Jeddah airport.

Comments

comments