Over 173,000 Pakistani pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: As many as 173,000 Pakistanis including 117,000 government and 56,000 private scheme pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said 115,000 pilgrims of government scheme has reached Makkah Mukarma. The pre hajj flights operation of government and the private scheme would continue till August 6 and 8 respectively.

Meanwhile, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri said modern medical facilities have been provided to pilgrims.

The minister interacted with the pilgrims getting treatment at the facility and inquired after their health.

The patients expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities to cater to the health needs of the Hujjaj.

Qadri visited different sections, including dental department, laboratory, and pharmacy, of the health facility at Medina.

The minister visited the Pakistani hospital in Madina and inspected facilities being provided in different departments of the hospital including dental, laboratory, pharmacy, wards and other departments.

Head of the hospital of Pakistani Hajj Mission Dr Arif Zaidi and Director Madina Tariq Rehmani briefed the minister about the facilities being offered in the hospital

