Over 2.13 mln vaccinated in Sindh, says health department

KARACHI: Over 2.13 million people have been vaccinated in Sindh so far, quoting vaccination figures released by the provincial health department, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In the province overall 21,33,923 people have partially or completely vaccinated against COVID-19 till now, according to the Sindh Health Department.

Sindh has completed two doses of the vaccine in 4,91,562 persons, while 16,42,361 people have got at least the first dose of the vaccine, Sindh health department said.

To boost the momentum of vaccination in the province, the provincial has made it mandatory for the government servants to get inoculated, otherwise salaries of those will be suspended from July, who will fail to get themselves vaccinated.

Pakistan on Wednesday achieved a major milestone of administering ten million doses of Covid vaccine.

A ceremony to mark the achievement was held at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar expressed satisfaction over the vaccination drive. ” We have a long way to go as our target is to inoculate 70 million people by the end of this year”, he added.

He said about 300,000 to 350,000 people are signing up for vaccination daily.

The minister, who heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said the measures taken in the wake of third wave of Covid-19 have shown positive results and there is a visible reduction in the positivity ratio.

The COVID-19 has claimed 76 more lives and infected 1,303 people. The positivity rate in the country witnessed a minor surge and was recorded at 3.1% during the past 24 hours.

