Over 2500 rape cases reported in Punjab during current year: report

LAHORE: Punjab has witnessed a sharp increase in the crime rate during the current year, according to a report.

According to a report issued by the police department, the crime rate in Punjab increased by 14 percent in Punjab during the ongoing year as compared to the previous year.

According to statistics compiled by the police department, over 328,00 cases were registered in different incidents during the last eight months.

More than 160 murder cases were reported from January 01 till August 10, while the robbery was reported 11,587 times in Punjab.

During the last eight months, 22 cases of ransom kidnapping and 2523 cases of rape were registered in the province. The report said that 132 cases of gang-rape were registered during the current year.

Earlier in 2019, the World Crime Index had released the updated crime status for 2019. The index lists 319 megacities of the world, including three of Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Karachi and Islamabad dropped 11 and six steps, respectively, in the index of the cities reporting bad crime rate.

