MULTAN: At least 35 people were wounded when an speeding bus hit a roadside curb and turned turtle at the Vehari Road near Multan on Monday night, ARY News reported.

As per details, a bus heading to Multan from Kasur skidded off the road as driver lost control of the vehicle while saving a motorcycle and hit a roadside tree near Multan and turned turtle, wounding 35 passengers.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital, Multan. Sources in the rescue teams informed that ten of the injured are in critical condition.

A deadly bus-truck collision near Lasbela claimed at least 28 lives on Jan 22.

The fatal mishap occurred near Bella cross where the bus caught fire soon after smashing into the truck, killing 25 persons including women and children on the spot. The bus was on its way to Panjgur from Karachi. The passenger coach caught fire in the road accident which resulted in great loss of lives.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had expressed grief over the incident and directed the local administration to immediately provide medical assistance to the injured.

Deadly traffic accidents frequent occur in the country owing to reckless driving and the bad condition of roads.

Comments

comments