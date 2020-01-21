Over 90 trailers carrying wheat cargo reach Karachi

KARACHI: Around 90 trailers carrying wheat cargo, have reached Karachi on Tuesday to address the wheat flour shortage in Sindh, ARY News reported.

Provincial food department will issue the wheat quota to flour mills by providing 21,000 bags to millers, sources said.

According to reports, flour mills are providing Dhai (2 1/2) number variety of flour in markets with government supplied wheat at Rs 43 per KG, while the Fine flour being sold at ex-mill rate of Rs 57 per kilogram.

Various varieties of flour were earlier being sold in Karachi’s markets at 64 and 66 rupees per kilogram.

The provincial government has fixed Rs 43 per kilogram ex-mill price of the wheat flour and ordered action against the profiteers amid the flour crisis and inflated rates of the commodity.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday announced that the government will overcome the crisis in Sindh by Tuesday or Wednesday.

He said 3,00,000 tons of wheat allotted to Sindh is being transported from the PASSCO godowns in Punjab and Balochistan.

The supply to the province was delayed due to recent goods transport strike, the chief minister said.

He said that 70,000 bags have been transported to Karachi, while 50,000 bags will reach on Monday. The wheat is being supplied to the flour mills in Karachi and Hyderabad, he added.

Shortage and hike in prices of wheat flour, a staple food in Pakistan, has caused an uproar and voices of concern across the country.

