Rana Sana, family’s assets worth over Rs1 billion frozen

LAHORE: More than Rs1 billion worth of assets of incarcerated PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah and members of his family have been frozen by the authorities concerned over his alleged involvement in peddling drugs, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources say as many as 41 properties owned by the PML-N leader, his wife, daughter and son-in-law, amounting to over Rs1.11 billion, were frozen.

They said the authorities were in touch with at least three countries, including Canada, Britain, and Dubai to get details of offshore properties owned by Sanaullah or any member of his family.

According to a list detailing the confiscated assets, the properties include a commercial plaza in Faisalabad, whose value was estimated at Rs80 million, Rs80 million worth of a plot in the federal capital and Rs60 million worth of a commercial hall and four shops valued at Rs50 million.

Earlier, on Aug 24, an anti-narcotics court had extended judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah for 14 days.

Sanaullah was produced before the court.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Punjab’s former law minister Rana Sanaullah after alleged recovery of drugs from his vehicle.

ANF officials produced CCTV footage of the arrest of Rana Sana in the court. The court sealed the footage after getting signatures from the PML-N leader.

The counsels of Rana Sanaullah filed a bail petition in the court. The anti-narcotics officials sought time from the court for arguments on the bail petition.

The defence counsel sought the court’s order for perusal of the documents submitted by the FIA in the court.

The court ordered the defence counsel to appear before the court for arguments on bail petition of Rana Sanaullah on August 28.

