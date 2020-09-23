Country’s overall situation discussed in meeting with military leadership: Bilawal

KARACHI: Talking about a recent meeting between the military and political leadership, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that the country’s overall situation and Kashmir issue were discussed in the huddle, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that transparency in upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and other matters were also discussed in the meeting.

He said that Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad was trying to make the meeting controversial. The PPP chairman said that he will not attend any such meeting where Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad is invited. He said the details of the meeting should not have been publicly disclosed if the authorities wanted to create consensus on any issue.

Lashing out at Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Bilawal said that ‘some irresponsible people’ who were part of the meeting, were discussing the sensitive matters pertaining to national security and foreign policy on media. He said that the government should stop him from issuing irresponsible statements.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said that transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan were the need of the hour for the area. He said that the Army chief also assured the political leaders of transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

