KP health department starts COVID-19 vaccination of overseas Pakistanis

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department has commenced the COVID-19 vaccination of overseas Pakistanis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The health department announced that those citizens working in foreign countries are allowed to get COVID-19 jabs. It added that overseas Pakistanis aged above 18 years are being administered vaccines.

The citizens must be holding a visa, iqama (work permit) or a registration certificate for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the health authorities, more than 270 vaccination centres are functional across KP.

Earlier in the day, vaccination against Covid-19 of Pakistanis aged 30 years and above started today (Saturday), according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“Vaccination for 30 -40 years begins today! Register yourself by sending CNIC to 1166. On receiving SMS, visit the mentioned vaccination center on given date (or afterwards) and get vaccinated,” the NCOC tweeted.

Taking to his official Twitter account earlier, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, had announced that, “In today’s National Command Operation Center (NCOC) meeting it has been decided to open up vaccination for 30 years and older starting tomorrow.”

The NCOC had said a total of 1,193,441 people have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 while 2,631,873 partially vaccinated. As many as 176,907 citizens got vaccinated in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,956,853 doses have been administered as of May 22.

