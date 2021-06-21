Overseas Pakistanis protest Covid-19 vaccine shortage

LAHORE: A large number of overseas Pakistanis staged on Monday a protest outside the Lahore Expo Centre over a shortage of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Holding their passports, the protesters said they were told that they will be administered the vaccine today (Monday) but they have been denied the same.

Our passports and work permits are expiring and that they risk losing their jobs abroad, they lamented, and demanded that the government administer them AstraZeneca vaccine shots so they can travel abroad as soon as possible.

On the other hand, health officials said the next consignment of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the country on June 27.

On Sunday, a special flight of PIA carrying 1.55 million doses of vaccine from China landed at Islamabad airport. The shipment of Sinovac corona vaccine arrived in Islamabad on board a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, the National Command and Operation Centre NCOC said.

Another two to three million doses of vaccine will reach Pakistan this week, it added.

