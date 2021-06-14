Overseas Pakistanis stage protest, demand govt administer Pfizer vaccine

ISLAMABAD: A good number of overseas Pakistanis hailing from different cities staged a protest outside Islamabad’s F-9 mass vaccination centre on Monday, reported ARY News.

According to details, the protesters demanded of the government to administer Pfizer vaccine to people traveling abroad on a work visa.

They were holding placards inscribed with their demands and chanted slogans.

Earlier, the federal government changed with its policy about who will be administered the American vaccine.

It has been decided that work visa holders and students travelling abroad will not be administered the Pfizer vaccine as only Hajis and people suffering from chronic diseases will be receiving this vaccine. It added that the people traveling abroad will be administered the American vaccine once the country receives its second batch.

Pakistan had received 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine under the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) programme from which Punjab province would receive most of the doses 26,000- followed by 12,000 and 8,000 doses of the vaccine to be provided to Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

The Balochistan province would receive 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine while Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will get 1,000 doses.

Pfizer would be administered in 15 cities of the country due to the presence of ultracold chain refrigerators.

