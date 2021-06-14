Own a house for just Rs25 in this town

ZAGREB: In a surprising incident, a town in northern Croatia has announced to sell its abandoned houses for just Rs 25 (one Kuna).

According to the details, the town named Legrad introduce the scheme to lure new residents after being hit hard by rural depopulation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two was once the second-bigged population centre in Croatian territory. But since the disintegration of the Austro-Hungarian Empire a century ago, the town suffered a steady decline and now, the town has just 2,250 inhabitants, half the number it had 70 years ago.

Due to its serene location, the town has marketed 19 abandoned houses and constructions sites at a price of Rs 25, according to town mayor Ivan Sabolic.

But the main goal of giving away the abandoned houses at such throwaway rates is to lure new residents that would increase the population in the Croatia’s town.

The municipality says it will pay the new residents Rs 0.63 million for refurbishments, adding the town will cover 20 per cent of the price or up to Rs 0.88 million, The Independent reported.

There are some conditions like individuals or couples willing to settle in Legrad must be under the age of 40 and financially solvent. They will also need to commit to staying in the town for at least 15 years.

