Owners announce reopening of wedding halls in Karachi

KARACHI: Wedding hall owners announced on Saturday opening the marriage halls themselves in Karachi from the 15th of Ramazan, ARY News reported.

The announcement was made by Chairman All Pakistan Caterers, Decorators Association, Qaisar Sheikh while addressing a news conference here at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Saturday.

Qaisar Sheikh told the media that during the third wave of coronavirus, Sindh has reported fewer coronavirus cases as compared to other parts of the country.

“Karachi witnessed downward Covid-19 trend during third wave and situation here in Sindh especially in the port city is better as compared to other cities of the country,” he noted, adding that the owners will open marriage halls by themselves from 15th of Ramazan.

Rana Raees, President of Marriage Halls Association, said the government imposed a ban on wedding halls despite complete compliance of SOPs by hall owners.

He announced all owners will open marriage halls from April 28 (15th Ramazan).

Under the new restrictions imposed by the provincial govt, indoor and outdoor wedding events are completely banned in Sindh.

Sindh Covid-19 cases

Sindh today reported 673 new cases of the novel coronavirus and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the Covid-19 situation in Sindh said that overall 12,022 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and 673 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed.

The total deaths reported since the first outbreak in the province stand at 4,551.

