Oxygen outage claims two lives at DG Khan hospital, CM Punjab orders inquiry   

DG KHAN: At least two patients on Sunday died at a Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan hospital after oxygen supply in the health facility witnessed an abrupt cut, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred at the DHQ Teaching Hospital in DG Khan, leading to the death of two patients receiving treatment at the health facility.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a complete report from the commissioner DG Khan.

The chief minister conveyed his condolence to the aggrieved families and said that it was an unfortunate incident and any negligence found during the probe would not be spared. “Those responsible will be identified and legal action will be taken against them,” Usman Buzdar said.

This is not the first time that the incident involving oxygen outage has occurred in the country, leading to the death of undertreatment patients.

In December 2020, at least six Covid-19 patients died allegedly due to a shortage of oxygen at Peshawar’s Khyber Teaching Hospital.

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, five of the patients were under treatment at the health facility’s coronavirus ward while one was in the intensive care unit. He added the hospital gets its oxygen supply from Rawalpindi which did not reach on time, as a result of which the critically ill patients died.

Confirming the news, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra tweeted: “There was an incident at KTH last night involving a shortage of oxygen supply.”

