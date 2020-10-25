EDWARDS, Illinois: The creative teams of the company, Caterpillar, built a scale model of the 80s game Pac-Man in Illinois where skid steers were used to chase down a vehicle playing the role of the old school emoji as he navigates an earth maze.

According to WMBD report, the Caterpillar’s creative teams built a 200 by 200-foot maze over several days as a scale model of Pac-Man on the occasion of 95th anniversary of Peoria-based company.

A promotional video shared on the company’s Facebook showed players wearing colour-coded hard hats corresponding with Inky, Blinky and the other classic characters remotely drive around the maze. They were trying to capture Pac-Man before he can navigate the entire grid and pick up dots represented in an augmented reality experience.

The state-of-the-art technology was used to bring it to life and they were able to upload the iconic game board via GPS to our machines, said Project lead Archie Lyons, adding that the people could look at the overlay of the virtual board on the real board.

Lyons added that it’s a 99 per cent accuracy, and with 151 corners in it, that’s pretty impressive.

However, there was no actual contact between Pac-Man and the ghosts, unlike the real game as players are eliminated when they get within a certain range of the other player’s vehicle.

In addition to Caterpillar’s milestone, 2020 also marks the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man.

