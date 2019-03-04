PAC chairmanship will not be given to opposition: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: The opposition parties in the Sindh Assembly said they would not become a part of parliamentary committees if their demands were not accepted by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led government, ARY News reported Monday.

The decision was by the opposition, comprising members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), taken during selection of standing committee and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members.

The PTI demanded chairmanship of 14 standing committees for the opposition as well as selection of majority members of the committees from the opposition benches.

Minister for Local Government, Saeed Ghani, said the government wouldn’t give Public Accounts Committee (PAC), a body mandated with conducting audit of different government projects, Sindh’s chairmanship to the opposition.

He said PPP wasn’t given any committee before 2008. He was of the view that opposition wanted committees of their choice, which was not possible.

On Jan 29,PTI, Sindh chapter, had demanded of the provincial government to give it chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee.

Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said PTI would not become a part of any standing committee if the PTI wasn’t given the PAC chairmanship.

Naqvi said the opposition should get equal representation in all standing committees. He said it was unfair expectation of the Pakistan People’s Party to have seven of their members in all such committees.

