PAC session postponed for the third time in Punjab

LAHORE: The session of the Punjab Assembly’s Public Accounts’ Committee (PAC) has postponed for the third due to delay in constitution of committee 1 and 2, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The accountability process pushed into a delay as the PAC session of committee 2 was postponed once again which would further hold up the audit of different departments.

Moreover, the opposition members had already announced to boycott the PAC session.

It is pertinent to mention here that the recent session was scheduled on September 11 for the third time.

Comments

comments