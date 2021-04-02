‘Historic package’ to usher in new era of development in GB, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government was paying special attention to the development of Gilgit-Baltistan, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting here in Islamabad today, PM Imran Khan said that the government had approved a historic development package for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The historic package to open a new vista of development and progress in the area,” he added. The prime minister said that the government was focusing on improvement in telecom services.

He said that 3G and 4G services were vital in promoting tourism and enhancing youth’s skills.

Read More: PM Imran Khan approves ‘historic ‘development package for Gilgit-Baltistan

Earlier on March 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved a “historic” development package for the uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan, fulfilling the promise made before elections in November last year.

As per details, the premier had given go-ahead while chairing a meeting on Gilgit-Baltistan Integrated Development Plan, which was being dubbed as historic. The projects related to clean energy, transport and communication, health, infrastructure, water sanitation and tourism were part of the package.

The package envisaging development schemes in various sectors will usher in a new era of development in the region.

Comments

comments