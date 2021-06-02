ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged enhancing trade and economic cooperation that will guarantee regional development, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the concluding session of the second general conference of Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) in Islamabad today, welcomed the ECO members representing their respective countries for making an agreement on a common direction.

He thanked the delegates and parliamentarians of ECO countries to visit Pakistan besides congratulating Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser for successfully organising the second general conference of the parliamentary heads.

The premier emphasised on collective efforts of the states for regional development and added that our region has the best opportunities. “We will become a powerhouse if we successfully resolve regional issues.”

“Parliament is a place where all major issues can be resolved. I am happy to witness the emphasis on trade and regional connectivity here.”

He also complained about the non-implementation of UN resolutions on Palestine and Kashmir.

Commenting on the effects of climate change, he said that environmental issues are becoming more disastrous for the whole world including water scarcity. He urged ECO states to take concrete decisions to contain adverse effects of climate change as the region is going to face difficulties in the future.

He highlighted that the federal government has taken important steps to stop the harmful effects of climate change. The premier said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government had planted one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and later set a target of planting 10 billion trees across the country.

Regarding the Afghan peace process, PM Imran Khan said that the whole region will suffer difficulties due to anarchy in Afghanistan and collective efforts should be made to ensure the peaceful withdrawal of foreign troops.

Pakistan hosted the parliamentary heads of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) countries in the second general conference which started on June 1.

The delegations from the member countries had arrived in Islamabad to attend the two-day conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO). The conference aims to promote regional connectivity, trade, tourism and economic cooperation among ECO countries.

Pakistan’s efforts to improve regional connectivity and strengthen multilateral relations have been hailed by the delegates from the ECO countries.

