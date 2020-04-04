PAF’s aircraft carrying zaireen from Dalbandin lands at Skardu airport

SKARDU: A C-130 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carrying zaireen from Dalbandin landed at Skardu airport, said PAF’s spokesperson on Saturday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the zaireen were kept in the makeshift arrangements at Taftan.

The pilgrims acknowledged the concerted efforts of the government for giving best possible facilities at such a far off place. They also thanked PAF for arranging this special sortie for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan Air Force’s fleet is actively involved in carrying out relief efforts in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and has airlifted tons of relief goods and medical equipment from China.

On March 29, a PAF IL- 78 aircraft laden with 14 tonnes of cargo comprising ventilators, N95 masks and protective gear landed at PAF Base Nur Khan.

That was one of the many relief flights undertaken by Pakistan Air Force in past couple of months. These sorties also include the ones flown to COVID hit Chinese City of Wuhan, earlier this year.

