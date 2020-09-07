PAF fully prepared to thwart any misadventure: Air chief

Paying tribute on the Air Force Day to the martyrs and heroes of 1965 war who countered the nefarious motives of the enemy, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said Pakistan can respond to any sort of aggression.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) said that just last year on August 27, Pakistan Air Force sealed a befitting response to the enemy just within hours of their offence. He said the PAF is prepared to duly respond to any irresponsible violations.

CAS said the ammunitions do not win the wars but it’s the morale and spirit that are to be credited. The Chief of Air Staff said that patriotism runs in their blood. “We are always standing by for the defense and sovereignty of Pakistan.”

Speaking in the backdrop of the global pandemic COVID-19, which clinched Pakistan and its economy in its grips, he said the Air Force devised the strategy to fight its spread and was contributing to alleviate its effects. “Air Force is playing its part for the well-being of Pakistan.”

Furthermore, he paid tribute to “brilliant and devoted doctors” for their resoluteness while fighting the pandemic spread in Pakistan.

He also mentioned the people of Kashmir and said Pakistan stands by them in solidarity.

Concluding his remarks for the day, he said he prayed that the Air Force shall always fulfill the expectations of Pakistani people.

