PAF chief, Somali Air Force commander discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Commander of Somali Air Force, Brigadier General Mohamed Sheikh called on PAF Chief, Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at Air Headquarters in Islamabad today [Wednesday].

Both the commanders discussed ways and means to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces.

The Somalian commander lauded the glorious history of Pakistan Air Force and also acknowledged the endeavors made by the PAF in modernization and indigenization of its fleet in recent years.

Highlighting the cordial relations between Pakistan and Somali, Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan offered support and cooperation to Somali Air Force in the field of military training.

Yesterday, Ukrainian Air Force Commander General Sergii Drozdov had met Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

According to a spokesperson of PAF, matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, professional cooperation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Ukrainian air chief lauded the readiness and professional expertise of PAF.

A smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. He laid a floral wreath on martyrs monument, the spokesperson added.

