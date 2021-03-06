PAF chief assures Sri Lanka of support against terrorism

COLOMBO: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Saturday met with Sri Lankan Defence Secretary and State Minister of National Security and Disaster Management retired General G.D.H. Kamal Gunaratne in Colombo, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan lauded the efforts of Sri Lankan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism and assured Pakistan’s support and cooperation.

Both the leaders agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in training and professional enhancement programs.

Talking to the air chief, the Sri Lankan defence secretary said both countries enjoy a commonality of views on various regional and international issues.

He also expressed his gratitude to the air chief for attending the 70th-anniversary celebrations of Sri Lankan Air Force.

Earlier on February 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a one-on-one meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees in Colombo.

During the meeting, matters related to mutual interests and bilateral relations came under discussion.

While addressing a joint press conference along with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, the prime minister had spoken about his first visit to the island when he was a cricketer.

