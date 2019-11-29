Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday carried out a command level operation exercise with the presence of all operational bases across the three regional commands.

According to a press release, “All types of Pakistan Air Force aircraft participated in the massive concurrent exercise to practice short-notice offensive employment concept involving fighter aircraft, force-multipliers and Special Forces.”

The Pakistan Air Force said that this “validates PAF’s options for offensive employment of its various capabilities”.

Earlier on November 12 , A gallery named Abhinandan Varthaman, wing commander Indian Air Force (IAF) was set up in the Pakistan Air Force museum Karachi.

The newly established gallery was inaugurated by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on November 6.

The mannequin of pilot Abhinandan, the wreckage of his MiG21 fighter jet, that was blown up by the Pakistan Air Force aircraft in a dog-fight on February 27 has been placed in the gallery.

