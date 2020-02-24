PAF exhibits missiles from Indian fighter jet downed on Feb 27

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has organised an exhibition of R-73 Archer and R-77 ADDER missiles of the Indian MiG-21 fighter jet downed during February 27 stand-off in 2019, ARY News reported on Monday.

The air force has uncovered the facts before the world which exposed the lies of Indian government by exhibiting the missiles of the MiG-21 aircraft.

Two out of four missiles are in good condition, whereas, the others were burned which could not be fired from the aircraft, exposing the lies of Indian government for shooting down a Pakistani fighter plane.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had shot down two Indian fighter jets on February 27 that attempted to violate its airspace and captured an Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who was released on March 1 as a “peace gesture”.

Moreover, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has also released a new song to mark the first anniversary of the downing of Indian fighter jets during February 27 stand-off last year.

The spokesperson of PAF said in a statement that the song ‘Allah o Akbar’ has been sung by the singer Shuja Haider which honours the bravery of Sherdils. It added that the song was a story of the nation’s resolve.

On November 12 last year, a gallery named Abhinandan Varthaman, wing commander Indian Air Force (IAF) had been set up in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) museum Karachi.

The gallery was inaugurated by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on November 6.

The mannequin of pilot Abhinandan, the wreckage of his MiG21 fighter jet, that was blown up by the PAF aircraft in a dog-fight on February 27 have been placed in the gallery.

Moreover, parts of his uniform, maps recovered from his possession, watch and the cup, in which he was offered tea by Pakistan, have been also showcased in the gallery for the visitors.

