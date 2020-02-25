PAF exhibits parts of Indian MiG 21, shot down on Feb 27

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has arranged an exhibition of the parts of the Indian MiG-21 warplane shot down by the PAF on February 27 last year along with the four missiles, which could not be fired by the pilot during the dogfight on the fateful day, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The exhibition of the destroyed Indian MIG-21 with four un-fired missiles have exposed the Indian claims of shooting down a Pakistani warplane during the clash.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets shot down Indian MiG-21 on the Pakistani side of the border.

After striking down the Indian fighter jet, Pakistan arrested the pilot, wing commander Abhinandan, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to experts all four missiles in Indian MiG 21 were not fired and found intact, two of them were partially burnt. The missiles also kept at the exhibition exposed Indian claims of shooting down a Pakistani F 16 warplane by the captured Indian pilot.

Ahmar Raza, a PAF spokesman, while commenting on the incident, said that Indian warplane was not an ordinary aircraft, the PAF is proud to shooting it down.

India had claimed that Abhinandan had fired a missile before being hunted by the Pakistani pilots. But the false claim exposed with presence of all Indian missiles without being fired.

It was an unexpected setback for India exposing the country’s claims of invincibility and supremacy in the military power.

