PAF fully prepared to respond to any challenge: air chief  

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu on Thursday said that in contemporary warfare, air power has become the most effective element of military power, ARY News reported.

According to a PAF spokesperson, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar said this while addressing the course participants at Command and Staff College in Quetta today.

The air chief said that a deeper and clear understanding of its application along with associated challenges and advantages is essential for joint operations planning and execution.

Referring to the regional geo-political environment, Zaheer Ahmed Babar said that the PAF is fully cognizant of the security challenges and is actively pursuing its operational development plans.

He said PAF attaches utmost importance to operational preparedness and remains ready to respond to any challenge to the national security of Pakistan.

Earlier on February 27, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan had warned Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness and any misadventure will be responded immediately,

He was addressing a special ceremony organized at the Air Headquarters (AHQ), Islamabad in connection with the second anniversary of the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Operation Swift Retort.

“The armed forces are always ready to defend the country and are aware of their responsibilities.”

