PAF jets escort Saudi crown prince’s plane to Nur Khan airbase

ISLAMABAD: A formation of JF-17 thunder jets and F-16 fighter jets escorted the airplane of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) as it entered into the Pakistani airspace, reported ARY News.

The Saudi royal arrived in Islamabad this evening on a first-ever visit of the country after his elevation to the position of the crown prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia received a glorious welcome as the Royal aircraft entered the Pakistani Airspace. Formations of JF-17 & F-16s of PAF escorted His Royal Highness who arrived in Pakistan on a two day official visit today.#CrownPrinceinPakistan pic.twitter.com/y3kI9qqJ6Z — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 17, 2019

As the plane of the crown prince, who is accompanied by a high-powered delegation, comprising Saudi ministers, officials and members of the Royal family, entered into the Pakistani airspace a formation of JF-17 thunder jets and F-16 fighter jets escorted it to Nur Khan airbase.

As he disembarked from his aircraft, the Saudi crown prince was greeted by the prime minister and army chief, members of the federal cabinet, bureaucrats, officials of Saudi embassy officials and others.

PM Khan himself drove the Saudi crown prince to the Prime Minister House, where a 21-gun salute and a guard of honour was presented to the visiting royal.

The prime minister introduced the crown prince to the members of the federal cabinet, whereas the latter introduced the former to the members of his delegation.

