Funeral prayers of martyred pilot Noman Akram offered in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Funeral prayers of wing commander Noman Akram offered in Islamabad after the pilot embraced martyrdom when a fighter jet crashed near Shakarparian area of the federal capital, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The funeral prayers attended by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood and other high-ranking officers.

Later, the body of Noman Akram was taken to his native area for burial. The martyred wing commander is survived by a widow and two children.

Akram’s father had also served Pakistan Army and retired as brigadier rank. The pilot’s funeral prayers will also be offered at Sargodha base, whereas, he will be laid to rest in Lahore.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid glowing tribute on the martyrdom of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Wing Commander Noman Akram when F-16 jet crashed near Islamabad’s Shakarparian area.

A statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read, “COAS paid glowing tribute on shahadat of brave heart Wing Commander Noman Akram in the line of duty.”

The army chief said, “Laying one’s life is the ultimate sacrifice one can make for defence of the motherland. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and sincere prayers for the bereaved family.”

According to PAF, the F-16 jet crashed near the Chand Tara area while rehearsing for the March 23 Parade. Police and rescue officials reached the crashed site and cordoned off the area.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident, said PAF spokesperson.

