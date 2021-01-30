PAF plane to bring first batch of COVID-19 vaccine from China

ISLAMABAD: A special plane of the Pakistan Air Force (PIA) will depart for China on Sunday to transport the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was told PAF’s IL-78 plane will leave for China from Noor Khan base to bring the doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Sources said that Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang will hand over the vaccine to the Pakistani delegation during a ceremony in Beijing. The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine likely to arrive in Pakistan on 1st of February, the sources added.

Read More: Pakistan to receive 0.5 million Covid-19 jabs from China on Feb 1: sources

Earlier today, the first batch of coronavirus vaccine was expected to reach Pakistan from China on February 1.

As many as 500,000 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine will be transported to Islamabad from Beijing. The vaccine shots from China would reach phase-wise, sources had said. The vaccine would be preserved in the EPI’s cold storage from where it would be transported to the province for the vaccination.

It is to be mentioned here that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had recently said that China would provide 500,000 shots of its Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31.

Comments

comments