Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PAF releases national song on Independence Day   

Video

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force has launched a new National song titled ‘Azad’ on the eve of Independence Day. 

The song has been composed and sung by the renowned Pakistani musician Sahir Ali Bagga. The song is a befitting tribute to the resilience of Pakistani nation which has weathered many odds ever since its independence and has emerged as a progressive nation.

The song depicts the contribution of the armed forces in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Indian atrocities cannot suppress voice of Kashmiris: Dr Firdous

Pakistan

Sindh govt to hold rally on Independence Day, announces CM Murad

Pakistan

Punjab CM summons report over Rajanpur flood

Pakistan

Scuffle over lipstick: Woman nabbed over torturing salesgirl in shopping mall


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close