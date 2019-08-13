PAF releases national song on Independence Day   

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force has launched a new National song titled ‘Azad’ on the eve of Independence Day.

The song has been composed and sung by the renowned Pakistani musician Sahir Ali Bagga. The song is a befitting tribute to the resilience of Pakistani nation which has weathered many odds ever since its independence and has emerged as a progressive nation.

The song depicts the contribution of the armed forces in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

