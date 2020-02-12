PAF training aircraft crashes near Mardan, no causalities reported

MARDAN: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crashed in Mardan’s Takht-i-Bahi area during a routine flight, said PAF spokesperson in a statement on Wednesday.

According to PAF, the plane was on routine training when it crashed. The pilot of the aircraft remained safe, while no human or financial loss was reported.

Meanwhile, the Air Headquarters has constituted a committee to find out the causes behind the jet crash incident.

Last week, A trainer jet of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Shorkot, district Jhang of Punjab. The Mirage jet was on a training mission, when it crashed near Shorkot, Jhang. The pilot of the aircraft remained safe.

Back in year 2018, a trainer aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had crashed while landing at the Peshawar Air Base, killing two pilots.

According to a PAF spokesperson, the aircraft crashed when it was returning from a routine training mission. Two pilots of the aircraft were martyred in the accident.

“Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF FT-7PG trainer aircraft, while recovering from a routine operational training mission, crashed during landing at Peshawar Air Base,” a statement issued by the PAF had said and added “Rescue operation is in progress.”

