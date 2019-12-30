WATCH: painter falls to ground after ‘irate’ elderly man shakes ladder

A painter fell to the ground after an elderly person in a wheelchair shook his ladder because it was blocking his path.

CCTV footage captured the shocking moment when Decorator Fernández Sanchez, 46, painting the outside of a house on Boxing Day in San Martin de Porres, Lima, Peru, came tumbling down to the ground.

The ladder was propped up against the three-storey house which was tied to a door with rope for extra stability, according to a Daily Mail report.

However, it is believed the elderly person got angry because the rope was blocking his path.

The video shows the man in the wheelchair grab hold of the ladder and shake it furiously with both hands sending Mr Sanchez crashing onto the concrete.

Suddenly a pedestrian rushes over with his dog as the elderly man, known locally for being rude, waves his hands in the air to justify his actions.

Mr Sanchez miraculously stumbles to his feet before propping himself up against a car.

He was later taken to hospital however he did not suffer serious injuries.

