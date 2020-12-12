Rs54mn painting found from garbage dump

Police have recovered a precious painting worth over Rs54.4 million from a garbage dump at Düsseldorf Airport in Germany.

According to the details, an anonymous businessman recently flew from Düsseldorf to Tel Aviv and accidentally left behind the costly painting by famed Surrealist Yves Tanguy at the airport.

When the businessman landed at Tel Aviv airport, he contacted the German police and informed them about the incident but by that time, the artwork, wrapped in cardboard, had disappeared, the Associated Press reported.

Though the traveler is said to have sent a flurry of emails with details about the 16-by-24-inch painting, authorities had no luck in locating the lost item.

From there, the businessman’s nephew visited the airport from nearby Belgium and shared even more info about the art with law enforcement, determined to find the precious piece.

At last, an inspector was able to successfully track down the painting, which had made its way to a recycling dumpster used by the airport cleaning company.

“This was definitely one of our happiest stories this year,” police spokesman Andre Hartwig said of the good news. “It was a real detective work.”

