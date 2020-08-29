Pak-Afghan border crossing at Chaman closed for two days

ISLAMABAD: The border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Chaman has been closed for two days over security cancers, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the government has decided to shut the border crossing on 9th and 10th of Muharram to avoid any untoward incident. All kinds of traffic and business activities will remain suspended at the border during the two days.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration office and visa section have also been closed for two days.

Read More: 9th of Muharram being observed today

The 9th of Muharram is being observed across the country today (Saturday) with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

In this connection, mourning processions will be taken out in various parts of the country. Ulema and Zakireen will throw light on the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions in their majalis. Elaborate arrangements have been made across the country for the security of the mourning processions and majalis.

Special traffic plans had also been issued across the country to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

