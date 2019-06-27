ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister after his meeting with the visiting President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani today (Thursday) said that the cricket World Cup clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan should embody fraternity, ARY News reported.

FM Qureshi was observed talking about the tremendous interest Saturday’s match between the neighboring countries would garner.

Qureshi said that the Afghan Cricketers had learned to play the game and to perfect the craft in Pakistan’s cricket camps in the past.

Pakistan was the one who introduced Afghanistan to the cricketing world, he added.

Qureshi expressed hope that the cricket match would be played in the same spirit which was seen and shown by Pakistan towards the Afghan President.

“I pray that Pakistan wins the match against Afghanistan and the next match as well to brighten their chances for a possible semi-final qualification,” said Qureshi.

“Pakistan has defeated the undefeated in New Zealand and I am hopeful for the future,” he said in conclusion.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi earlier said that peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan is in the better interest of Pakistan.

“Pakistan is very clear in its objective with regard to peaceful Afghanistan,” he said while addressing a ceremony at Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad.

The foreign minister termed the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan as a turning point. He said that Pakistan assures its utmost cooperation for a peaceful Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have a common agenda of peace, adding that people of both countries also want better relations between the two neighbouring countries.

