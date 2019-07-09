Pak Army assists Chitral administration in rescue operation in flood-hit areas

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army is assisting the civil administration of Chitral in carrying out rescue and relief operation in flash floods hit areas of Golen, said the military’s media wing on Tuesday.

“Pakistan Army assisting civil administration in rescue and relief operation for the affected local population in flash floods hit areas of Golon, Chitral,” said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Affected population being heli lifted to safer places. Tentage and rations provided. Medical teams also present.”

The Jam Ashpar glacier exploded Sunday night, causing the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF). The flood washed away five bridges and the Azghor valley road.

Many tourists visiting the area got stranded, including Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan who was later rescued and moved to safety.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), one-ton food items have been distributed among the affectees.

Twenty-two patients have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Chitral through Pak Army helicopters. Efforts are underway to restore traffic on the road damaged by the flood.

