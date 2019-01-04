RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Friday inducted A-100 rocket in Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) of its Corps of Artillery, ARY News reported.

Media wing of the armed forces, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said A-100 rocket had been indigenously developed by Pakistani scientists and engineers.

“With over 100 kilometers range the Rocket is a highly effective and potent for interdiction that can effectively disrupt enemy’s mobilization and assembly,” said the ISPR.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), was the chief guest at the induction ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, he paid rich tributes to scientists and engineers for indigenously developing A- 100 rocket which shall augment the existing conventional fire power capabilities of Pakistan Army.

The COAS emphasised Pakistan Army’s resolve to strengthen conventional forces to meet challenges of full spectrum threat.

He said that Pakistani defence industry had maintained steady progress in the recent times and had contributed to defence of Pakistan.

