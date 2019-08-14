Pak Army fully alive to sanctity of Jammu and Kashmir: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said “Pakistan Army is fully alive to the sanctity of Jammu and Kashmir and will remain fully ready to perform its part in line with our national duty for Kashmir cause.”

In his message on the occasion of Independence and Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday, he said the reality of Kashmir was neither changed by an illegal piece of paper in 1947 nor will any other do it now or in future.

The message, shared by the Director-General Inter-Service Public Relations on his Twitter account, further read: “Pakistan has always stood by Kashmiris against India’s hegemonic ambitions, will always do.”

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said there can never be a compromise on Kashmir, Major General Asif Ghafoor reported.

“We shall stand in the face of tyranny, regardless of the cost. Pakistan Army is fully alive to the sanctity of Jammu & Kashmir and will remain fully ready to perform its part in line with our national duty for Kashmir cause”, the message of COAS Bajwa concluded.

The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan is being celebrated today as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to express full support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

