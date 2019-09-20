Pak Army major, sepoy martyred in IED blast on Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistani servicemen, including a major and sepoy, embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on the Pak-Afghan border in Mohmand district on Friday.

“Major Adeel Shahid & Sepoy Faraz Hussain embraced shahadat on Pak-Afg Border in Mohmand Distt,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“Squad under shaheed off[icer] was supervising fencing work in an area which carried critical infiltration route. Shaheeds fell victim to an IED planted by terrorists from across the border.”

Earlier, on Sept 14, four security officials were martyred and one wounded in two separate incidents of firing that took place in the western border areas.

The first incident took place in North Waziristan where a group of attackers opened fire on a patrolling party, martyring 23-year-old sepoy Akhtar Hussain. Two attackers were killed when the Pakistani security forces retaliated, according to the ISPR.

Three soldiers were martyred in another firing incident when assailants fired from across the Pak-Afghan border, targeting a team busy in the border fencing in Dir.

The martyrs include Lance Naik Saeed Ameen Afridi, Lance Naik Muhammad Shoaib Sawati and Sepoy Kashif Ali.

