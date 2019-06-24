Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pak Army builds girls’ school in place of Hakimullah Mehsud’s headquarter

ORAKZAI AGENCY: Pakistan Army has rebuilt a girls school for higher secondary education at a place which was once the headquarter of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant Hakimullah Mehsud, ARY News reported.

The school was completely destroyed during the war against terrorism in the Orakzai Agency. Afterward, the site of the girls’ school was converted into a militant’s headquarter.

However, with tireless efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan Army, the area was cleared of terrorists, and peace and stability were returned to the vicinity.

The reconstruction of the government girls high school at Hakimullah Mehsud’s headquarters is proof of the beginning of a prosperous life in an area which was once infamous as a terrorist hub.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

No extension in Assets Declaration Scheme deadline: Finance Ministry

Pakistan

PTI against status quo: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Pakistan

Zardari to consult party over prohibition of using ‘selected’ for PM

Pakistan

Sindh to provide solar power supply to Two Lac houses: Imtiaz Shaikh


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close