Pak Army builds girls’ school in place of Hakimullah Mehsud’s headquarter

ORAKZAI AGENCY: Pakistan Army has rebuilt a girls school for higher secondary education at a place which was once the headquarter of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant Hakimullah Mehsud, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The school was completely destroyed during the war against terrorism in the Orakzai Agency. Afterward, the site of the girls’ school was converted into a militant’s headquarter.

However, with tireless efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan Army, the area was cleared of terrorists, and peace and stability were returned to the vicinity.

The reconstruction of the government girls high school at Hakimullah Mehsud’s headquarters is proof of the beginning of a prosperous life in an area which was once infamous as a terrorist hub.

