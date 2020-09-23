Two Pak Army soldiers martyred in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Deva Sector along Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, Sepoy Noorullah and Sepoy Waseem Ali have sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland.

The Pakistan Army befittingly responded to Indian aggression and caused major loss to the Indian side.

The latest ceasefire breach followed on the heels of another such incident on Sept 9 when Indian forces opened fire in the Bedori sector from across the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in the martyrdom of a Pakistan Army soldier.

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Bedori Sector along LOC, targeting Pakistan Army posts and civil population. Pakistan Army responded effectively,” the ISPR had said in a statement.

“Reports of heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material. During exchange of intense fire, Havaldar Liaqat, age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal, embraced shahadat.”

