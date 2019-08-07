ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider welcomed the statement issued by Pakistan armed forces following the Core Commanders Conference, held on Tuesday.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, the prime minister said the statement of Pakistan armed forces regarding the situation in the occupied valley greatly encouraged Kashmiris.

He said Kashmiris do not accept the Indian constitution. “India can revoke Article 370, but Kashmiris will not end their movement of freedom.”

“The face of India has been unveiled,” Haider continued.

If India imposes a war then Kashmiris will fight back, the prime minister stressed, adding, “People of occupied Kashmir and Pakistanis are fighting a war for Pakistan.”

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right of self-determination till the very end.

“We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfill our obligations in this regard”, the COAS affirmed.

The military’s top brass fully supported the Government’s rejection of Indian actions regarding Kashmir.

On Monday, Indian President had signed a bill to abrogate Article 370, about the special status of Kashmir, from the Indian constitution.

