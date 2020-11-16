Five times Pakistani celebs showed us how to rock a power suit!

If there’s one way to assert your presence in any room, it is to show up in a chic suit – it commands attention while also kicking your style quotient up several notches. And who would know this better than our very own divas?

From Saba Qamar and Maya Ali to Hania Aamir and Iqra Aziz, countless celebs have rocked the eternally classy power suit combo, albeit with some stylistic experimentation, letting us know that their style means business and we’re all for it. Here are some ways to incorporate this classic look in your wardrobe this winter which, by the way, is the perfect time to step out like the boss woman you are.

Saba Qamar

Never one to not take up a risque look, Saba powered through the serious look with her own spin. Breaking away from the traditional, sharp cut suit, she rocked a chic mint-green and black version pairing it with some chunky boots, vintage glasses and a thick chain around her neck. We can’t help but swoon over this look.

Maya Ali

Maya was seen in a cream colored version of the suit – an over-sized coat with wide lapels and a statement brooch – in a recent editorial. She paired it with a casual striped tee that effectively balanced out the seriousness of the suit by lending a more relaxed vibe to the look.

Hania Aamir

Keeping it simple, Hania opted for a basic white version, pairing it with a matching, embellished top underneath. While her take was more on the safer side, it’s not to say that it doesn’t work just as well! Heading out for a formal event that also calls for some bling? This is it!

Iqra Aziz

Iqra’s look is perhaps the most suited to the season – she rocked a buttoned-up tweed suit with a classic black ribbed shirt underneath. Slicked back hair and layered necklaces tied her look together beautifully and if there’s one thing we need in our wardrobes this season, this suit is it!

Sana Javed

Sana kept it closest to a power suit, with a classic and sharp jet-black suit with a blush top underneath for that perfect pop of understated glamour. Paired with layered, gold necklaces, and voluminous hair, what’s not to love about this look?

