Pak-China close cooperation vital for Afghan peace process: Chinese envoy  

ISLAMABAD: China’s Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs, Ambassador Deng Xijun on Tuesday said that close cooperation between China and Pakistan was essential to move Afghan peace process forward.

Talking to Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad, Xijun said, “Pakistan has an important and unique role in Afghan peace process and China looks forward to working closely with Pakistan.”

The foreign secretary reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier in the day, the fifth round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Practical Cooperation Dialogue was held in Islamabad wherein the three parties had reiterated their support to a political settlement of the Afghan conflict through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, whereas the Afghan and Chinese delegations were headed by Director General First Political Division, Musa Arefi and Director General Asia Department, Ambassador Wu Jianghao, respectively.

Both Afghanistan and China had appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating the Afghan peace process and its consistent support to various mechanisms aimed at bringing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

