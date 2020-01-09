Pak-China naval drill manifestation of mutual trust: Admiral Zafar

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has visited Chinese ships in Karachi during the Sea Guardians-2020 exercise on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by a navy spokesman, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi met with Deputy Commander of Southern Theatre Command, Vice Admiral Dong Jun and discussed various issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said the Sea Guardians-2020 is a manifestation of the long-term relationship and mutual trust of the two countries.

He said the joint exercise will further strengthen the two countries’ commitment to the region’s peace and stability, read the statement.

The Naval chief praised the professional abilities and capabilities of Chinese Navy personnel.

Last year on September 30, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing had called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters relating to the maritime security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and regional security situation had come under discussion.

The Naval Chief had also highlighted the role of Pakistan Navy in maintaining maritime security of the region.

