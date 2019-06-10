Pak-China relations based on mutual trust, respect: Masood Khalid

BEIJING: Outgoing Ambassador Masood Khalid said the relationship between Pakistan and China is based on mutual trust and respect, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to details, the Pakistani envoy was speaking at his farewell reception, organized by China International Cultural Communication Center for him and his spouse in Beijing.

Senior Chinese and Pakistani civil and military officials and diplomats attended the reception.

Khalid appreciated China International Cultural Communication Centre and Pakistan China Friendship Association for their efforts to promote people-to-people contacts and intellectual interaction between the two countries.

Last month, Pakistan and China had signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to deepen bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Vice Prime Minister Wang Qishan.

The MoUs include cooperation in economic and technical affairs, disaster management and assistance in agriculture sector of Lasbella University.

During the event, PM Imran Khan along with the visiting dignitary also unveiled the plaques of the four mega development projects in the fields of energy, technology and education under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

