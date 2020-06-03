ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says Pakistan’s coastal areas are under “no immediate threat” from tropical cyclone “Nisarga” in the Arabian sea.

The authority in a statement said: “Deep depression over the East-central Arabian Sea has intensified into Cyclonic Storm “NISARGA” and lay centred at 1700PST, the 2nd June near Latitude 15.8N and Longitude 71.4E, at a distance of about 1100km southeast of Karachi.”

It said maximum sustained surface winds around the system centre are 60-70 km/hour, gusting 80km/hour with sea condition rough/very rough.

The NDMA said the cyclone is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) by Tuesday night and move towards north initially and then re-curve north-eastwards toward south Gujarat coast, India.

“Currently none of Pakistan coastal area is under threat from this system,” it said. However, it advised fishermen to remain careful and not to venture out into the deep sea till June 4.

The NDMA asked the provincial authorities to be on the alert for the impact of the cyclone in coming days.

